Timex Group launches Helix Smartwatch 2.0 on Amazon India

Timex Group India, announced the launch of the second generation of smartwatches - under the brand Helix Smart 2.0 on Amazon India today. The Helix Smartwatch 2.0 comes with a temperature sensor, heart rate monitor, activity tracker and telemedicine feature amongst its many other features.

With its big 1.55-inch stunning display in a sleek wrist band and attractive 5 color variants, this smartwatch is guaranteed to give a stylish makeover to your everyday look. The entire collection is made and assembled in India and carefully designed for the present-day fitness and health enthusiasts, keeping their requirements at just a hands distance.

The all-new Helix Smartwatch 2.0 with an impressive 9 day active usage battery life, supports 10 different sports modes for sports training and lets you control the camera feature through the watch. It comes with a one-month free subscription to DocOnline that provides one touch access to online consultation via phone and chat through the in-built telemedicine feature.

