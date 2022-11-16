TCS, Wipro, Bikaji Foods, Global Health in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS has been selected as a strategic partner by TAP Air Portugal, the flag carrier airline of Portugal and a member of Star Alliance, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation.

Wipro: Wipro announced new retail solutions, built on the Microsoft Cloud and Cloud for Retail, and a new Retail Innovation Experience in Mountain View, California. This physical, virtual, and hybrid Experience will deepen collaboration between Wipro and Microsoft to accelerate delivery of new solutions that will enable retailers to grow their business and build stronger customer relationships.

Bikaji Foods International: Shares of the ethnic snacks maker will make its debut on the bourses today, 16 November 2022. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 300 per share.

Global Health: Shares of the operator of hospitals chain Medanta will list on the stock exchanges today, 16 November 2022. The issue price is Rs 336 per share.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): BEL has signed an MoU with defence PSU Hindustan Shipyard (HSL) to carry out joint development, manufacturing and product upgrades of identified products / systems and to capitalise on the emerging opportunities in the domestic defence, nondefence and export markets.

Indian Overseas Bank: Indian Overseas Bank announced that ICRA has upgraded the rating of the bank.

