Tata Motors, Nykaa, Tata Power in focus

Tata Motors: The auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 944.61 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 4,441.57 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations increased 29.7% YoY to Rs 79,611.37 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): Citigroup has reportedly launched a deal to sell shares in Nykaa worth Rs 250 crore via a block deal. The block deal involves individual employee seller, reports added.

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) to set up 150MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra. The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA execution date.

Pidilite Industries: Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) fell 10% to Rs 338 crore on 15% rise in net sales to Rs 3000 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22. The revenue growth in current quarter was largely led by pricing and mix. Urban markets grew faster than rural. Margins continue to be impacted owing to raw material inflation, weaker currency and high-priced inventory, the company said.

Piramal Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1536 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 427 crore in Q2 FY22. Total income increased 37% Rs 997 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Happiest Minds Technologies: Happiest Minds Technologies announced its partnership with CredQuant, Singapore's leading ESG solution provider for BFSI customers. Happiest Minds' collaboration with CredQuant will help BFSI customers in addressing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Screening, ESG Rating Models, Sustainability Disclosures & Reporting, Impact Reporting and Carbon Footprint.

