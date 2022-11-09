Coal India, BPCL, Bharat Electronics to be watched

Coal India: Coal India's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 6,043.99 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 2,932.73 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales during the quarter increased by 29% YoY to Rs 27,538.59 crore.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): BPCL reported a standalone net loss of Rs 304.17 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 2,840.73 crore in Q2 FY22. Net revenue from operations rose by 50% to Rs 1,14,807.59 crore in the second quarter from Rs 76,390.39 crore in the same period last year.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed an MoU with INERY, Singapore, for co-operation in the field of Blockchain Technology. The objective of the MoU is to take advantage of the combined strengths and capabilities of INERY and BEL in the field of Blockchain technology.

Ceat: The tyre maker's consolidated net profit slumped 81.3% to Rs 7.83 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 41.98 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 18.1% to Rs 2,894.48 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022 from Rs 2,451.76 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

One 97 Communications: On a consolidated basis, One 97 Communications (Paytm)'s revenue surged 76.2% to Rs 1914 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021. Paytm's said its consolidated loss widened to Rs 571.10 crore in Q1 June 2022 from net loss of Rs 472.90 crore a year ago.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The QSR chain operator's standalone net profit declined 1.94% to Rs 119.17 crore despite of 16.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,286.77 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Affle (India): Affle (India) reported 23.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.68 crore on 29.1% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 354.59 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

PB Fintech: On a consolidated basis, PB Fintech reported net loss of Rs 186.64 crore in Q2 September 2022, lower than net loss of Rs 204.44 crore in Q2 September 2021. Revenue from operations surged 105.1% year on year to Rs 573.47 crore in Q2 September 2022.

Bosch: The company reported marginal rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 372.4 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 372 crore posted in Q2 FY22. In Q2 FY23, revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,661.6 crore, a growth of 25.5% over a low base in same quarter of previous year.

Dr. Lal PathLabs: Dr. Lal PathLabs consolidated net profit slipped 24.53% to Rs 71.7 crore despite of 7.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 533.8 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Bajaj Electrical: Bajaj Electrical's consolidated net profit declined marginally to Rs 62 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 62.55 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Net sales slipped 6.4% to Rs 1,201.14 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022 from Rs 1,283.44 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

KEC International: The RPG Group company's consolidated net profit declined 31% to Rs 55 crore despite a 13% rise in revenues to Rs 4,064 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Vinati Organics: Vinati Organics reported 15% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 116.01 crore on a 12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 566.29 crore in Q2 FY22.

