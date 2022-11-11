DCX Systems, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals in spotlight

DCX Systems: Shares of DCX Systems will debut on the bourses today, 11 November 2022. Issue price is Rs 207 per share.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors' total revenue from operations for the quarter was recorded at Rs 3,519 up 56.4% as compared to Rs 2,250 crores in the corresponding quarter of FY 2021-22. Profit after tax was Rs 657 crore, an increase of 76.1% as compared to a profit of Rs 373 during the same period last year.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises' reported consolidated net profit of Rs 212.84 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 267.41 crore in Q2 FY22. Total income stood at Rs 4273.64 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 3722.70 crore in Q2 FY22.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL): JSPL reported consolidated net profit of Rs 219 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 2584 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 13521 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 13612 crore in Q2 FY22.

Adani Power: Adani Power has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to sell its 100% equity stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Support Properties Private Limited (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Limited (ACX).

SJVN: The state-run company will develop the project in India's largest floating solar park at Omkareshwar in District Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

