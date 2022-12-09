Tech Mahindra Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1038.7, down 3.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 35.19% in last one year as compared to a 5.59% rally in NIFTY and a 18.67% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1038.7, down 3.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 18490.6. The Sensex is at 62131.96, down 0.7%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 1.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30115, down 2.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1043.4, down 3.64% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

