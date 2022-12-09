Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 77.65, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.97% in last one year as compared to a 5.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.67% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 77.65, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 18479.5. The Sensex is at 62113.63, down 0.73%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has risen around 11.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26643.2, down 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 164.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 148.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 78.2, up 1.16% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down 2.97% in last one year as compared to a 5.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.67% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 11.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

