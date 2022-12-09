Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 1.04%, rises for third straight session

-
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1653.75, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.98% in last one year as compared to a 5.53% gain in NIFTY and a 20.34% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1653.75, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 18479.5. The Sensex is at 62113.63, down 0.73%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has added around 3.53% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45767.05, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.76 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1662.05, up 0.8% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 14.98% in last one year as compared to a 5.53% gain in NIFTY and a 20.34% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 41.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.
