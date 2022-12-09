AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 681.25, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.46% in last one year as compared to a 5.53% jump in NIFTY and a 17.37% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 681.25, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 18479.5. The Sensex is at 62113.63, down 0.73%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has gained around 8.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43596.85, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 677.9, up 1.05% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 35.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

