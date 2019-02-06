Tech Mahindra Ltd Surges 4.21%

Ltd has added 13.68% over last one month compared to 10.77% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX

Ltd gained 4.21% today to trade at Rs 781.6. The S&P BSE IT Sector is up 0.79% to quote at 15561.05. The is up 10.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 1.9% and added 1.87% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 28.51 % over last one year compared to the 7.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ltd has added 13.68% over last one month compared to 10.77% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 41617 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 94692 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 786.85 on 06 Feb 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 564.05 on 19 Feb 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)