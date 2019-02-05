Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Communications Ltd, Energy Ltd, Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd and & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2019.

Ltd lost 29.82% to Rs 12 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 237.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 25.83% to Rs 5.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 522.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 106.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Energy Ltd tumbled 25.16% to Rs 3.54. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 159.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd dropped 14.48% to Rs 8.62. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

& Industrial Solutions Ltd plummeted 11.80% to Rs 32.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

