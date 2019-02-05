Volumes soar at Reliance Power Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Suzlon Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Balrampur Chini Q3 profit almost doubles to Rs 120 cr
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Balrampur Chini Mills standalone net profit declines 38.68% in the June 2018 quarter
Balrampur Chini Mills standalone net profit rises 10.35% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Reliance Power Ltd recorded volume of 1458.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 159.24 lakh shares
Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 February 2019.
Reliance Power Ltd recorded volume of 1458.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 159.24 lakh shares. The stock lost 24.71% to Rs.12.95. Volumes stood at 861.7 lakh shares in the last session.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 31742 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4883 shares. The stock lost 1.06% to Rs.1,053.90. Volumes stood at 5382 shares in the last session.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd notched up volume of 71.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.62% to Rs.108.10. Volumes stood at 12.31 lakh shares in the last session.
Suzlon Energy Ltd registered volume of 1178.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 191.79 lakh shares. The stock slipped 29.47% to Rs.3.35. Volumes stood at 220.93 lakh shares in the last session.
Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51167 shares. The stock dropped 4.13% to Rs.1,456.00. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU