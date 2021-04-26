Tech Mahindra to acquire Eventus to bolster its BPS biz

Tech Mahindra through its wholly owned subsidiary viz., Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc. approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Eventus Solutions Group, LLC, (Eventus) for a total cash consideration of up to USD 44 million including earnouts.

The acquisition will bolster consulting capabilities in Customer experience (CX) and customer management space and will enable Tech Mahindra to build an industry leading consulting practice and move up the value chain in the BPS business.

The transaction is expected to close by 15 June 2021.

