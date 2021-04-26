Heranba acquires industrial shed adjacent to unit II at Vapi

Heranba Industries announced that it has acquired Industrial Shed No-A/2211 measuring 2702 sq. mt. adjacent to Manufacturing Unit II of the Company located at Plot No. A-2/2214, A2/2215, III Phase GIDC, Vapi, Taluka - Pardi, District - Valsad, Gujarat.

Heranba has a Manufacturing Unit-II at Vapi.

It was seeking to acquire additional assets adjacent to this Unit-II to enhance its production capacity as well as upgrade its environmental pollution control facilities. The Company announced today that it has acquired the Industrial Shed, which is adjacent to this Unit II of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)