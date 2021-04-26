Tilaknagar Industries allots 1.39 cr equity shares on conversion of debt

-
The Board of Tilaknagar Industries on 24 April 2021 has approved allotment of 1,39,03,752 equity shares of Rs 10 each to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company at an issue price of Rs 24.36 per share towards conversion of part of the debt owned to it by the company amounting to Rs 33.86 crore into equity shares of the company on preferential basis.
Post aforesaid allotment, the paid up capital of the company is Rs. 1,39,33,83,550 divided into 13,93,38,355 equity shares.
