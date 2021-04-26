Mindtree partners with Duck Creek

-
To improve customer experience for UPC Insurance customersMindtree has partnered with Duck Creek to improve customer experience for UPC Insurance customers through the implementation of SaaS-based core systems. This includes policy, billing, claims, data insights, and insurance technology solutions as well as the consolidation of multiple applications on a single integrated platform, made possible with Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry.
UPC Insurance is a premier specialty underwriter of catastrophe exposed property insurance in the coastal U.S. for personal and commercial properties. With heightening customer expectations around fast and convenient processing of claims, UPC Insurance has successfully modernized its IT systems so that they can improve operational efficiencies and process claims in a matter of minutes instead of hours.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
