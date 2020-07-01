Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 88.84% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 39.19% to Rs 114.08 croreNet profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company declined 88.84% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.19% to Rs 114.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.38% to Rs 179.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.38% to Rs 876.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 988.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales114.08187.61 -39 876.17988.64 -11 OPM %5.6617.85 -24.6725.19 - PBDT12.4152.24 -76 256.55307.16 -16 PBT1.9941.76 -95 214.98265.33 -19 NP3.3630.12 -89 179.10193.38 -7
