JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shree Worstex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 93.33% to Rs 109.83 crore

Net Loss of Emami Realty reported to Rs 19.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 93.33% to Rs 109.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 114.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1206.80% to Rs 895.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales109.8356.81 93 895.5568.53 1207 OPM %29.9072.89 -1.72208.86 - PBDT-26.20-1.56 -1579 -168.752.55 PL PBT-26.91-1.91 -1309 -171.001.82 PL NP-19.15-1.52 -1160 -114.450.50 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU