Business Standard

Raunaq EPC International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.14% to Rs 17.72 crore

Net Loss of Raunaq EPC International reported to Rs 13.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.14% to Rs 17.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.55% to Rs 61.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.7223.99 -26 61.6892.82 -34 OPM %-31.21-13.88 --27.04-5.69 - PBDT-6.10-1.93 -216 -17.05-3.89 -338 PBT-6.59-2.26 -192 -18.86-5.44 -247 NP-13.58-1.51 -799 -21.78-4.61 -372

