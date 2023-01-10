JUST IN
Tega Industries slides as CFO Manoj Agarwal resings

Capital Market 

Tega Industries declined 1.45% to Rs 565.75 after Manoj Kumar Agarwal, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company tendered his resignation to pursue other opportunities outside the Tega Group.

Agarwal shall be relieved from the services of the company with effect from closure of business hours on 31 January 2023.

In the interim, Kaushal Sureka, deputy general manager of finance & accounts, shall be in charge of the finance function.

The company said that it is in the process of identifying a suitable replacement and shall inform the stock exchanges in due course, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Tega Industries is a manufacturer and distributor of specialized, critical, and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining, and bulk solids handling industry.

The company reported 56.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.35 crore on a 19.7% rise in net sales to Rs 276.19 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 11:43 IST

