Volumes spurt at Tata Motors-DVR counter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 January 2023.

Tata Motors-DVR notched up volume of 4.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76476 shares. The stock rose 4.22% to Rs.218.50. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd registered volume of 2.58 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52404 shares. The stock rose 7.44% to Rs.453.95. Volumes stood at 52486 shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 19765 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4589 shares. The stock gained 0.48% to Rs.834.35. Volumes stood at 7799 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd clocked volume of 44633 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16303 shares. The stock gained 5.27% to Rs.737.95. Volumes stood at 16513 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd saw volume of 52792 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26041 shares. The stock dropped 0.49% to Rs.477.25. Volumes stood at 10516 shares in the last session.

