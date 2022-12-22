LTI Mindtree bags contract from UK's water utility Yorkshire Water

LTI Mindtree has been selected as a transformation partner by Yorkshire Water, a leading UK utilities company, to modernise operations across its clean water, waste water, and asset management businesses. Yorkshire Water is the ninth largest water utility in the world and provides water and wastewater services to 5.2 million customers across Yorkshire.

As part of the engagement, LTI Mindtree will help migrate core business systems to the SAP S/4HANA platform covering a wide range of areas such as work and asset management, complex scheduling, materials management, inventory management, health, and safety. By automating and simplifying processes, consolidating data, and modernising core systems using intelligent technologies, LTIMindtree will enable Yorkshire Water to boost operational efficiencies, augment capabilities, and enhance user experience. Unified management of assets, workforce, and finances will allow Yorkshire Water to drive integrated planning and scheduling of work, and dynamic asset maintenance across the organisation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)