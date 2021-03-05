Tejas Networks bags order from GigNet, Mexico

For supply of optical networking and broadband access productsTejas Networks announced that GigNet, a leading digital infrastructure company in Mexico, has selected the company's optical networking and broadband access products for their state-of-the-art, high-capacity fiber optic network expansion in the Cancun region of Mexico.
GigNet is a premier digital infrastructure company with a comprehensive digital services portfolio of Internet, WiFi, fiber-to-the-home, and other advanced solutions for hospitality and enterprise customers in Mexico. To support the rapid growth of GigNet's Smart Communities business segment for planned developments across the region, Tejas Networks will supply its full range of last-mile access products based on GPON/NG-PON fiber broadband technology, ultra-converged packet aggregation products based on MPLS-TP/PTN technology, and terabitscale optical backbone products based on OTN/DWDM technology, all centrally managed by a universal and versatile SDN-ready network management system (NMS).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU