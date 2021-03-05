Tejas Networks gains on bagging order from Mexico's GigNet

Tejas Networks rose 2.8% to Rs 198.60 after Mexico's GigNet selected the company for its Metro Optical network in Cancun.

Tejas Networks on Friday announced that GigNet, a leading digital infrastructure company in Mexico, has selected the company's optical networking and broadband access products for their state-of-the-art, high-capacity fiber optic network expansion in the Cancun region of Mexico.

GigNet is a digital infrastructure company with a comprehensive digital services portfolio of Internet, WiFi, fiber-to-the-home, and other advanced solutions for hospitality and enterprise customers in Mexico.

Tejas Networks will supply its full range access products based on GPON/NG-PON fiber broadband technology, ultra-converged packet aggregation products based on MPLS-TP/PTN technology, and terabitscale optical backbone products based on OTN/DWDM technology, all centrally managed by a universal and versatile SDN-ready network management system.

Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.

