Tejas Networks signs MoU with Govt. of Kerala

Tejas Networks announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Government of Kerala as its first telecom knowledge partner and is establishing a Center of Excellence (CoE) for next-generation telecom technologies in the state.
Tejas CoE will focus on training, skills development and mentoring of college students, young entrepreneurs and high-potential electronics startups in the state.
Senior technologists from Tejas will work closely with the faculty of leading engineering institutions in the state to develop a futuristic, industry-oriented telecommunication training and certification program. As part of the partnership, Tejas Networks also proposes to set up an advanced networking testbed for cutting-edge technologies such as terabit-scale optical communications, gigabit-scale broadband access, 5G and software-defined networking.
