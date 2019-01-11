Tata Power wins 3rd ICSI CSR Excellence Award for 2018

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Tata Power has won 3rd ICSI CSR Excellence Award for the year 2018 in the Medium Category for its commitment towards empowering the communities in and around its operational areas.

The award acknowledged Tata Power's unique and extraordinary contribution in CSR thereby recognizing its role in fueling inclusive growth and the implementation of innovative practices in community development and empowerment.

