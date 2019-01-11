SPARC intimates of achievement of milestone - commercialisation of XELPROS

JUST IN
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co intimates of termination of contract by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has informed Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company about commercialisation of XELPROS (Latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion) 0.005%.

SPARC had out-licensed XELPROS to Sun Pharma in June 2015 and this commercialisation of XELPROS, has triggered a milestone payment of USD 10 Million and sales linked royalties, by Sun Pharma to SPARC.

First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 18:28 IST

