SPARC intimates of achievement of milestone - commercialisation of XELPROS

Industries has informed Sun Advanced Research Company about commercialisation of XELPROS ( ophthalmic emulsion) 0.005%.

SPARC had out-licensed XELPROS to Sun in June 2015 and this commercialisation of XELPROS, has triggered a milestone payment of USD 10 Million and sales linked royalties, by Sun to SPARC.

