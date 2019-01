Adani Green has acquired 51% Equity Share Capital of Solar Parks from FS India Devco on 11 January 2019.

With this acquisition, Solar Parks has become wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

KSPPL was incorporated in August, 2015 and has set up 20 MWac Solar Power Project at Bagewadi,

