Tejas Networks slumps after dismal Q2

Tejas Networks was locked in a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 444.1 after the company posted a 19.2% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.66 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 4.53 crore posted in Q2 FY21.Revenue from operations increased by 57% to Rs 172.78 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. The profit before stood at Rs 3.33 crore in Q2 FY22, 26.5% lower than Rs 4.53 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Profitability was impacted after total expenses spiked 52.7% to Rs 173.62 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
The company's order book increased to Rs 783 crore for the quarter ended September 2021. The company's cash and cash Equivalent stood at Rs 1,195 crore in Q2 FY22 including investment of Rs 837.5 crore from Panatone Finvest Ltd.
Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU