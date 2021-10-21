Syngene International slides after Q2 FY22 PAT tumbles 21% to Rs 67 cr

-
ALSO READ
Lupin launches Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets in US
Hester Biosciences soars after GCVC inks MoU with Bharat Biotech
Biocon Biologics receives European Commission approval for biosimilar Bevacizumab
Biocon spurts after announcing strategic alliance with Serum Institute
Biocon Biologics wins 2021 Facility of the Year Award
-
Syngene International declined 3.28% to Rs 586.55 after the company's consolidated net profit (after exceptional items) dropped 20.68% to Rs 66.70 crore on a 17.43% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 610.20 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
On a consolidated basis, EBITDA climbed 12% to Rs 190.30 crore in Q2 September 2021 as compared to Rs 169.50 crore in Q2 September 2020. EBITDA margin stood at 31% during the quarter as compared to 32% during Q2 September 2020. Profit margin was at 15% during the quarter as compared to 16% during Q2 September 2020.
The second quarter results reflected positive performances from all divisions. In Discovery Services, there was positive demand for newer services like Protein Degradation Technology (PROTACS) and peptide synthesis, complemented by key client markets in the US and Europe beginning the process of returning to normal operations. Development Services also experienced a positive uptick in enquiries as clients restarted activities following a lull during the pandemic due to the impact of the virus on trial viability. In biologics manufacturing, against a backdrop of the expansion of microbial manufacturing and capacity building in mammalian manufacturing, the company also saw its client base expand during the quarter. Manufacturing of small molecules at Mangalore remains on track to achieve USFDA approval within two years.
Commenting on the results, Jonathan Hunt, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Syngene International, said, "The second quarter was characterized by positive performances in all divisions. In Discovery Services, we saw excellent client demand, particularly within the emerging biopharma segment, as well as further expansion of our relationships with existing clients and our long-term partners in the dedicated research centers. During the quarter, we continued to manufacture remdesivir for COVID-19, under a voluntary licensing agreement from Gilead."
"The quarter also saw continued investment in new technologies and the successful implementation of several digitization and automation projects across our operations. These investments play an important role in enhancing productivity, reducing the impact of human error and improving quality systems across our business. We are pleased to have delivered a strong performance in the first half of the year. Careful management of costs, coupled with a robust business continuity plan, enabled us to continue to build capability and capacity to meet the growing requirements of our clients. Notwithstanding the continuing uncertainty of the pandemic, we believe that we are well- positioned to deliver our guidance of mid-teens revenue growth for the full year."
Syngene International is an integrated research, development and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemical sectors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU