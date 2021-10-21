Volumes spurt at Shoppers Stop Ltd counter

Shoppers Stop Ltd notched up volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26984 shares

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 October 2021.

Shoppers Stop Ltd notched up volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26984 shares. The stock rose 16.25% to Rs.326.15. Volumes stood at 34771 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd registered volume of 10.47 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.34% to Rs.248.30. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd saw volume of 14036 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5444 shares. The stock increased 0.33% to Rs.1,122.35. Volumes stood at 3642 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd saw volume of 90939 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37802 shares. The stock increased 0.51% to Rs.4,166.00. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd witnessed volume of 2.07 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91263 shares. The stock dropped 1.77% to Rs.2,512.15. Volumes stood at 2.62 lakh shares in the last session.

