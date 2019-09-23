Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 11.6 points or 1.22% at 938.63 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.71%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.77%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.01%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 6.42%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 5.72%), and ITI Ltd (up 2.86%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1176.2 or 3.09% at 39190.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 350.15 points or 3.11% at 11624.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 357.19 points or 2.71% at 13561.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 122.35 points or 2.74% at 4581.86.

On BSE,1590 shares were trading in green, 892 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

