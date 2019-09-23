Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd spurts 8.29%

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 3502.1, up 8.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.61% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 30.11% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3502.1, up 8.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.62% on the day, quoting at 11682.15. The Sensex is at 39396.43, up 3.63%. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has risen around 4.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12859.85, up 6.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19035 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)