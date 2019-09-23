Britannia Industries Ltd soars 7.15%, Gains for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3072.1, up 7.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.68% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% gain in NIFTY and a 5.43% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3072.1, up 7.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.62% on the day, quoting at 11682.15. The Sensex is at 39396.43, up 3.63%. Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 21.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29835.35, up 5.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3093.8, up 7.53% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 9.68% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% gain in NIFTY and a 5.43% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 60.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

