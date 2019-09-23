T.V. Today Network Ltd up for third straight session

T.V. Today Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 315.5, up 5.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.82% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% slide in NIFTY and a 25.45% slide in the Nifty Media index.

T.V. Today Network Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 315.5, up 5.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.62% on the day, quoting at 11682.15. The Sensex is at 39396.43, up 3.63%. T.V. Today Network Ltd has gained around 3.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which T.V. Today Network Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1845.85, up 1.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33403 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)