Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 8.2 points or 0.54% at 1506.44 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.41%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.9%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.88%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.82%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.79%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 5%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.69%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 3.9%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 135.02 or 0.24% at 56094.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.45 points or 0.33% at 16679.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 201.04 points or 0.78% at 25988.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.51 points or 0.29% at 8011.18.

On BSE,2064 shares were trading in green, 1043 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

