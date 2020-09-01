Telecom stocks see action after AGR verdict

Shares of telecom companies turned volatile after the Supreme Court on Tuesday (1 September) allowed telecom operators 10 years to pay up dues related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Vodafone Idea slumped 14.92% to Rs 8.67 and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) shed 0.28% to Rs 3.53 while Bharti Airtel jumped 5.03% to Rs 539.80.

Reliance Industries, which controls Reliance Jio Infocomm, was up 0.88% to Rs 2096.80.

A three-judge apex court bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, directed telecom operators to make 10% upfront payment of their AGR dues, with the rest of the payments to begin from 1 April 2021.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court delivered the verdict on the AGR issue for calculating government dues of telecom companies as licence fee and spectrum usage charges.

Later in March 2020, the department of telecommunications (DoT) appealed to the apex court seeking 20 years for paying AGR dues. However, SC expressed reservations about granting 20-year time, voicing doubt about recovery of dues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)