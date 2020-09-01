Volumes soar at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd recorded volume of 37474 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 13.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2687 shares

Blue Star Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 September 2020.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd recorded volume of 37474 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 13.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2687 shares. The stock lost 0.10% to Rs.2,401.60. Volumes stood at 3109 shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd notched up volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20900 shares. The stock slipped 4.75% to Rs.606.20. Volumes stood at 11830 shares in the last session.

Future Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 266.73 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52.93 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.99% to Rs.11.81. Volumes stood at 12.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd clocked volume of 3.33 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.69% to Rs.394.05. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 4341 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2651 shares. The stock dropped 1.44% to Rs.1,295.00. Volumes stood at 2376 shares in the last session.

