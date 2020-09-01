Vakrangee Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Biocon Ltd, Essel Propack Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and City Union Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2020.

Vakrangee Ltd surged 5.35% to Rs 29.55 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Biocon Ltd soared 5.33% to Rs 396.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Essel Propack Ltd spiked 5.32% to Rs 285. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31405 shares in the past one month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd spurt 5.26% to Rs 541. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

City Union Bank Ltd added 4.70% to Rs 141.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

