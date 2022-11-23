Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 1.12 points or 0.06% at 1809.15 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.58%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.56%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.37%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.41%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.07%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.48%), ITI Ltd (up 3.24%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.73%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 130.51 or 0.21% at 61549.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.45 points or 0.17% at 18275.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.52 points or 0.58% at 28890.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.19 points or 0.29% at 8943.35.

On BSE,1899 shares were trading in green, 1517 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

