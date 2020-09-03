TGB Banquets & Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.52% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net loss of TGB Banquets & Hotels reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.52% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.787.44-153.859.27-1.150.84-1.920.35-1.920.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)