TGB Banquets & Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.52% to Rs 0.78 croreNet loss of TGB Banquets & Hotels reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.52% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.787.44 -90 OPM %-153.859.27 -PBDT-1.150.84 PL PBT-1.920.35 PL NP-1.920.35 PL
