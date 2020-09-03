JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit declines 56.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Stocks may open higher
Business Standard

TGB Banquets & Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 89.52% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net loss of TGB Banquets & Hotels reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.52% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.787.44 -90 OPM %-153.859.27 -PBDT-1.150.84 PL PBT-1.920.35 PL NP-1.920.35 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 08:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU