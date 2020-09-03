S P Apparels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Morarjee Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter
GRP reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Olectra Greentech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Prataap Snacks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.96 crore in the June 2020 quarter
New Light Apparels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 71.85% to Rs 61.25 croreNet loss of S P Apparels reported to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.85% to Rs 61.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 217.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales61.25217.61 -72 OPM %10.966.82 -PBDT2.3017.26 -87 PBT-5.8210.90 PL NP-5.827.29 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU