Business Standard

S P Apparels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 71.85% to Rs 61.25 crore

Net loss of S P Apparels reported to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.85% to Rs 61.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 217.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales61.25217.61 -72 OPM %10.966.82 -PBDT2.3017.26 -87 PBT-5.8210.90 PL NP-5.827.29 PL

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 08:04 IST

