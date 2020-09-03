S P Apparels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.85% to Rs 61.25 crore

Net loss of S P Apparels reported to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.85% to Rs 61.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 217.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.61.25217.6110.966.822.3017.26-5.8210.90-5.827.29

