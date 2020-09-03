Kaiser Corporation consolidated net profit rises 78.95% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 66.18% to Rs 4.15 crore

Net profit of Kaiser Corporation rose 78.95% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.18% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.27% to Rs 15.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.1512.27 -66 15.9121.58 -26 OPM %50.127.09 --7.358.76 - PBDT1.950.81 141 -0.971.45 PL PBT1.880.73 158 -1.251.13 PL NP1.020.57 79 -0.760.50 PL

