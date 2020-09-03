Arvind Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 82.74% to Rs 29.65 croreNet loss of Arvind Fashions reported to Rs 17.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.74% to Rs 29.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 171.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.65171.76 -83 OPM %-17.205.51 -PBDT-13.074.05 PL PBT-17.051.30 PL NP-17.710.79 PL
