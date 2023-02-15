Concord Drugs standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 0.67% to Rs 13.53 croreNet profit of Concord Drugs rose 7.14% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.5313.44 1 OPM %10.647.66 -PBDT0.990.88 13 PBT0.610.58 5 NP0.450.42 7
