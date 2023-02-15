Concord Drugs standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.67% to Rs 13.53 crore

Net profit of Concord Drugs rose 7.14% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.5313.4410.647.660.990.880.610.580.450.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)