The landscape of Indirect Tax has changed significantly with the implementation of GST, Says FM

Further simplification of the GST processes, increasing Special Additional Excise duty and Road and Infrastructure Cess on petrol and diesel by one rupee each, hike in Customs Duty on Gold and precious metals to 12.5% and imposing nominal basic excise duty on tobacco products and crude are among the salient proposals pertaining to the Indirect Taxes in the Union Budget 2019-20. It also provides for exempting import of certain Defence Equipments from basic customs duty, reducing customs duty on certain raw materials and capital goods, and rationalization of export duty on raw and semi-finished leather.

Presenting the Budget in Parliament today, the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman announced that GST processes are being further simplified. The threshold exemption limit for a supplier of goods is proposed to be enhanced from Rs. 20 lakhs to an amount exceeding Rs. 40 lakhs.

Tax payers having annual turnover of less than Rs. 5 Crore shall file quarterly return. Free accounting software for Return preparation has been made available to small businesses. A fully automated GST refund module shall be implemented. Multiple tax ledgers for a tax payer shall be replaced by one, she said.

The Budget proposes to move to an electronic invoice system wherein invoice details will be captured in a central system at the time of issuance. This will eventually be used to prefill the taxpayers' returns. There will be no need for a separate e-way bill. To be rolled out from January 2020, the electronic invoice system will significantly reduce the compliance burden, said Smt. Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister said that the landscape of Indirect Tax has changed significantly with the implementation of GST. Terming it as a monumental reform, Smt. Sitharaman said the GST regime has brought together the Centre and the States with the result 17 taxes and 13 cesses became one and multitude of rates instantly became four. Almost all commodities saw rate reduction. Tens of returns were replaced by one. Taxpayers' interface with tax departments got reduced. Border checks got eliminated. Goods started moving freely across states, which saved time and energy. The dream of 'One Nation, One Tax, One Market' was realized, she said.

Complimenting the GST Council, the Finance Minister said the Council, Centre and States proactively worked to resolve the teething problems witnessed during the initial phase of GST. Smt. Sitharaman said that GST rates have been reduced significantly where relief of about Rs. 92,000 crores per year has been given.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)