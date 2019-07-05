FM hikes divestment target to Rs 1.05 lk cr for FY20

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced raising the disinvestment target to Rs 1,05,000 crore from FY2019-20 as against Rs 90,000 crore set in the interim budget.
Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman said the sovereign external debt to GDP is among the lowest globally -- less than 5 per cent.
