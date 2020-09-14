JUST IN
Business Standard

The Ramco Cements commissions 9MW Waste Heat Recovery plant at Jayanthipuram

Capital Market 

The Ramco Cements has commissioned its 9 MW Waste Heat Recovery Power Generating Plant in September 2020 at its Jayanthipuram cement plant.

The Jayanthipuram plant is in the process of installing two more 9 MW Waste Heat Recovery Power Generating Plants which would be commissioned in the months to come.

The Company is in the process of establishing a new cement plant at Kolumigundla, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh with a clinkerisation capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum and cement manufacturing capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum. This project will also have a waste heat recovery system of 12.15 MW capacity.

With these developments, the Company's aggregate capacity of waste heat recovery plants would be 39.15 MW.

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 08:59 IST

