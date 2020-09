TTK Prestige is launching a new category - Stainless Steel Casseroles in two versions viz. Royale and Prime.

The Royale version is design protected. Totally 7 SKUs of different sizes are being offered at the launch stage. The initial launch will be in North Indian Markets.

