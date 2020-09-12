Board of JBM Auto approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr

-
At meeting held on 12 September 2020The Board of JBM Auto at its meeting held on 12 September 2020 has passed an enabling resolution for the purpose of fund raising for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 500 crore subject to the shareholders' approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
